Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OOMA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

OOMA stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $482.46 million, a PE ratio of -186.64 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 97.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ooma by 98.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

