Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post sales of $322.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the highest is $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of HWC traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 2,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,867. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.62. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

