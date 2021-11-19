Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.