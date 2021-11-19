Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $30.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.