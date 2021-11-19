Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

COTY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 355,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

