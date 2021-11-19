Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 181,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,316. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

