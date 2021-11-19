Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 181,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,316. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.