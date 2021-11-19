Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is ($1.24). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,258 shares of company stock worth $28,180,211. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

