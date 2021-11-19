Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report $56.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $229.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MYOV opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 702,840 shares of company stock worth $16,352,095 and sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

