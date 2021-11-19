Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post $25.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $25.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMDA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,991. The firm has a market cap of $248.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.