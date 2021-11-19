Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

FTV opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $18,401,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fortive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fortive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 242,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

