Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Energizer posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after buying an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 136.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after buying an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

