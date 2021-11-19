Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $2.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.80 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $257.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

