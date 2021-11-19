Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Certara reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of CERT opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 73,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $2,772,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $2,522,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,682,289 shares of company stock valued at $441,841,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

