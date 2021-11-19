Zacks: Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $180.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

