Zacks: Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Terex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 516,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

