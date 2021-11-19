Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.63, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

