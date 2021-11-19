Zacks: Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock valued at $82,464,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

