Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 830,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

