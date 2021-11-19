Zacks: Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $258.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.08 million and the lowest is $257.20 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $160.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $976.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock worth $703,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 79,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $892.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

