Zacks: Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Million

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post sales of $3.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 million and the highest is $3.07 million. Curis reported sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $10.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 68.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 2,128,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,746. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
