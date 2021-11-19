Zacks: Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Million

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post sales of $3.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 million and the highest is $3.07 million. Curis reported sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $10.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRIS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 68.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 2,128,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,746. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

