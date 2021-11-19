Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$2.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report earnings per share of ($2.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.45). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Airlines by 16.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 332.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.