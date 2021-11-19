Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post $2.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.80. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 893.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 2,925,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.48%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.