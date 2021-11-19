Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report sales of $21.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.15 million and the highest is $26.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $22.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYZN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $178,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 165,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,601. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

