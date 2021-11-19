Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of HRC remained flat at $$155.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $156.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

