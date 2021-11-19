Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDT. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $614.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

