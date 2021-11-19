Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AEMD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,491. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.