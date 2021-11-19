Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AEMD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,491. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

