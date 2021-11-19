Zachary William Stassen Acquires 17,857 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary William Stassen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. 164,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,101. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

