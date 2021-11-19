YIELD App (YLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.71 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $44.71 million and approximately $499,628.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00227177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

