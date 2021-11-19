YIELD App Market Cap Hits $43.74 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $43.74 million and $717,715.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00219965 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

