Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

