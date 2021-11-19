Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.61 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

