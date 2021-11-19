Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

YAMCY opened at $55.51 on Friday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

