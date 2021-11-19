Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.11. 1,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 251,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Specifically, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,209,216.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,776,680. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $796.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.