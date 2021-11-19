XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Purchases A$36,872.50 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown acquired 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$36,872.50 ($26,337.50).
David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, David Brown 210,937 shares of XRF Scientific stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.
XRF Scientific Company Profile
XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.
