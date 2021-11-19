XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Purchases A$36,872.50 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown acquired 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$36,872.50 ($26,337.50).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XRF Scientific alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, David Brown 210,937 shares of XRF Scientific stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from XRF Scientific’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. XRF Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.