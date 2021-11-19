XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

NYSE:XPO opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

