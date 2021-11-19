Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading Down 8.5%

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) traded down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

