Xeno Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.03 Million (XNO)

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

