Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

