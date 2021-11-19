Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

WYNMF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.