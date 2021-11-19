Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

