Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.99 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $581.25 or 0.01001597 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $2.99 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.07339392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,204.76 or 1.00297610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,805,902 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

