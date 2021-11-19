Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $439 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.27 million.Workiva also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.14. The company had a trading volume of 697,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.86. Workiva has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,046,000 shares of company stock worth $157,833,325 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Workiva stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

