Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.94. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,661.52, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

