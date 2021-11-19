Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WDAY stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,661.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 12-month low of $204.86 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.14.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

