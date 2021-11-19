Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $355.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $299.09 on Thursday. Workday has a 12-month low of $204.86 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,661.52, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

