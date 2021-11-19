Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.79.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $299.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.94. Workday has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,661.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $534,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

