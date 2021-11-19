Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.55-$3.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.45. 327,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

