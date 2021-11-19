Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber Sells 5,662 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WWW stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 353,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.