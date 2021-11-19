Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Shares of TX opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,052,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,724,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 385,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after buying an additional 375,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,371,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

