WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.70 and last traded at $79.99. 9,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 34,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

